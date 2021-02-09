Mary Trump: Kevin McCarthy and Republicans ‘Not Afraid’ of Trump, They’re Just ‘Using’ Him

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans aren’t afraid of Trump, but rather are using him to achieve their political aims.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Ms. Trump about Kevin McCarthy’s recent and much-derided visit with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“Kevin McCarthy flew down, the House minority leader, to kiss the ring of Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which was outrageous considering the proximity to the insurrection,” Obeidallah said, and asked, “Do you think they’re just really using Trump as a fundraising tool?”

“Yeah, I hear people say, all the time, that they’re afraid of him,” Mary Trump said, then added, “No they’re not, you know, they’re totally in line with him. They are him. They’re all on the same page here.”

“They’re just thrilled that someone like Donald came along who was willing to push the envelope and break norms and get them whatever they wanted all along, which they were too, I don’t know, unimaginative to go after,” she continued. “So I think people always use Donald. That’s all he’s good for. So yeah, absolutely.”

Ms. Trump’s comments came after McCarthy himself downplayed the visit with Trump in an interview with Punchbowl, characterizing it as just another stop in his workday, made at Trump’s request.

“I was in Florida, working. [Trump] wanted to have lunch. Yeah, I’m going to talk to him,” McCarthy told Punchbowl.

