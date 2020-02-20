President Donald Trump quoted former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as saying he was a “big fan” of Trump, but the source interview reveals that Bloomberg was actually laughing at the idea of Trump running for president when he made that statement.

On Friday morning, Trump shared a very brief video clip on Twitter, and wrote “This is the REAL Mini Mike. He admitted, many times, that he is ‘a fan of Donald Trump. He’s a New York ICON.,,” then added, “Thank you Mike!”

The video Trump shared was an edited clip of Bloomberg being interviewed by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, and making the “New York icon” comment — followed by a denunciation of Trump’s birtherism.

But the “big fan” quote is from a different interview, a February 16, 2011 Good Morning America interview with George Stephanopoulos in which Bloomberg mixed the compliment with a slam, and was clearly amused by the prospect of Trump running for president.

“I know you’ve taken yourself out of the 2012 presidential race, but another New Yorker may be getting in, Donald Trump,” Stephanopoulos said, and asked, “What do you think?”

“America is a wonderful country, everybody that’s born here and is over 35 has the opportunity,” Bloomberg said, as Stephanopoulos laughed, then added “I know Donald Trump, he’s a great guy, he doesn’t do everything he says, but he sure tries, and I’m a big fan of Donald Trump’s.:

“Think he’s going to run?” Stephanopoulos asked, to which a laughing Bloomberg replied: “I have no idea, you’ll have to ask Donald Trump.”

Expressing friendship for Donald Trump may not be that helpful to Bloomberg in a Democratic primary, but being treated as a joke by a fellow billionaire probably isn’t exactly the pwn Trump thinks it is, either.

Watch the clip above via ABC News.

