President Donald Trump shared an old video of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg “praising” Trump as a “New York icon,” but in the full interview Bloomberg appears to mock Trump’s presidential ambitions, and rips his questioning of President Barack Obama’s citizenship.

On Friday morning, Trump shared a very brief video clip on Twitter, and wrote, “This is the REAL Mini Mike. He admitted, many times, that he is ‘a fan of Donald Trump. He’s a New York ICON,” then added, “Thank you Mike!”

This is the REAL Mini Mike. He admitted, many times, that he is “a fan of Donald Trump. He’s a New York ICON.” Thank you Mike! https://t.co/KkqMdVMcdk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

The clip, tweeted by White House director of social media Dan Scavino, features an abrupt cut as Bloomberg tells Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace that Trump is a “New York icon,” after Wallace reminded Bloomberg that he’d been quoted as saying he’s a “big fan” of the then-New York businessman.

But in the full April 24, 2011 interview, Bloomberg appears to mock Trump’s presidential ambitions, and explicitly denounces the “birther” conspiracy, in the very next breath.

“You say that you’re a big fan of Donald Trump,” Wallace said, to which Bloomberg haltingly replied, “I… friend of Donald Trump’s, he’s a New York icon.”

“You’ve actually been quoted as saying you’re a big fan,” Wallace interrupted, then asked, “Do you take him seriously as a presidential candidate? And what do you think of him making such a big deal about the issue of whether or not Barack Obama was born in the United States?”

“Look, anybody can run for president if you’re 35 and an American citizen and born here,” Bloomberg said, repeating a dismissive joke he’d previously made about Trump’s potential run.

“The president was born here,” Bloomberg continued, adding “This birther issue is more than one person, there’s a lot of groups that have glommed onto this. I think the Republicans are making a terrible mistake in making this a big issue.”

The remainder of the clip is more of a mixed bag for Bloomberg, wherein he states his support for a path to citizenship, but in which both he and Wallace refer to undocumented immigrants as “illegals.”

