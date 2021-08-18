WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Reveals Top Biden Officials Will Testify About Afghanistan Evacuation ‘Early Next Week’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi revealed that top Biden administration officials will testify before Congress on the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan, at hearings to begin next week.

House Foreign Relations Committee Chair Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York released a statement Tuesday announcing that he has invited Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to testify at a hearing “as early as possible,” and on Tuesday night, Pelosi narrowed that timeframe down.

During a lengthy interview with San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX, co-anchor Juliette Goodrich told Pelosi that “even if ending the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan was the right decision, as President Biden insists, many are still questioning how it was carried out,” and asked, on behalf of a viewer, “Will there be a congressional investigation into the withdrawal from Afghanistan?”

“The chair of our Foreign Affairs Committee has announced today, to our caucus that there would, next week, early next week, be a hearing on this subject with the highest level of officials in the Biden administration,” Speaker Pelosi said.

“That is Congress’s role, the role of oversight. And that will take place early next week, at least, it will begin then,” Pelosi added.

In his statement, Meeks noted that “The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly changing and it is imperative that the administration provide the American people and Congress transparency about its Afghanistan strategy.”

“I have asked Secretaries Blinken and Austin to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and tell Congress what the administration’s plan is to safely evacuate American citizens, SIVs, and other vulnerable Afghans from the country, and to understand our broader counter-terrorism strategy in South Asia following the collapse of the Ghani government,” Meeks wrote.

President Joe Biden has said that although the speed of the Taliban’s advance and the Afghan government’s collapse surprised the administration, there was always a plan in place to deal with that potential outcome.

Watch above via KPIX.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com