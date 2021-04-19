WATCH: NASA Helicopter Makes First-Ever Powered, Controlled Flight on Mars

NASA made some more space history on Mars Monday (or whatever day it is on the red planet right now).

The Perseverance rover landed on Mars in February, and NASA shared not only images and video, but the first-ever audio recorded on Mars.

Now it’s the Ingenuity helicopter’s turn for some exploration.

Perseverance recorded video of Ingenuity making the first-ever controlled, powered flight on Mars, which you can watch above. Ingenuity captured this photo during flight.

“For the first flight, the helicopter will take off a few feet from the ground, hover in the air for about 20 to 30 seconds, and land. That will be a major milestone: the very first powered flight in the extremely thin atmosphere of Mars,” NASA explained on its website. “After that, the team will attempt additional experimental flights of incrementally farther distance and greater altitude. After the helicopter completes its technology demonstration, Perseverance will continue its scientific mission.”

Oh, and if you were chuckling to yourself thinking about a “get to the choppa!” joke, don’t worry, someone’s already got that covered:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]