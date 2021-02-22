NASA shared some breathtaking new video on Monday of the Mars rover Perseverance, as well as some brand-new audio recorded on the red planet.

The video showed video of the rover descending down towards Mars, recorded by several cameras, before finally landing.

It also shows mission control cheering as the rover safely landed this past Thursday.

NASA also shared the first audio recording from Mars:

You can watch and listen above, courtesy of NASA.

