A New Hampshire woman told MSNBC host Ari Melber that she decided to cast her vote for independent Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders because of the coverage she had seen on Melber’s network. But not in a good way.

During MSNBC’s Tuesday afternoon coverage of the New Hampshire primary, Melber interviewed patrons at The Penstock Restaurant in Manchester, NH to find out which candidates the customers voted for, and why.

The first woman Melber quizzed said she voted for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but the next woman told Melber, “I voted for Bernie, although there are a number of candidates that I really like, and so I felt like I when I finished voting I was still undecided,” and added “including Elizabeth, including Michael Bennett for that matter.”

“Now that’s sort of a paradox, to decide and then feel undecided,” Melber said. “So you’re a complex person.”

“Well, yes but I want to say that the reason I went for Bernie is because of MSNBC,” the woman said.

“Go on,” Melber said, jokingly.

“I think it is completely cynical to say that he’s lost 50% of his vote from the last time when there were two candidates, now there are multiple wonderful candidates who would be great presidents, and people that we I think that we can unify and get behind,” the woman said, then added “But the kind of the ‘Stop Bernie’ cynicism that I heard from a number of people, I watch MSNBC constantly, so I heard that from a number of commentators, and so it made me angry enough I said ‘Okay, Bernie’s got my vote.'”

“This is such an interesting point, what you’re saying is, and we take criticism because we’re journalists, right? We’ve got to be open-minded. You’re saying that hearing from people, whether it’s guests, contributors, the conversations you’ve heard, that you felt were designed to tear down Senator Sanders, or quote unquote stop him, actually endeared him to you,” Melber said.

“Absolutely. Absolutely, I could have chosen several candidates but that’s what pushed me over the edge for Bernie,” the woman replied.

But then Melber spoke to another woman who said she voted for Mayor Pete because “I think that if Bernie won it would be disastrous. And I felt if I voted for Amy [Klobuchar], I would be throwing away my vote, and I want to see Pete do very very well in New Hampshire.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]