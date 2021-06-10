WATCH: Newsmax Anchor Manages to Turn Fun Joe Biden Cicada Moment Into Racist Rant

President Joe Biden’s brief fight to the death with a cicada became fodder for a swarm of light-hearted news segments, but Newsmax anchor Grant Stinchfield couldn’t resist making a dehumanizing crack about immigrants as he commented on the incident.

On Wednesday, the president was accosted by one of the now-omnipresent insects as he was trying to board Air Force One for his first trip abroad since taking office, but the pest was no match for Biden’s ninja reflexes.

The monent became an instant sensation for an already cicada-obsessed media, and Biden’s brush with ickiness was replayed all day long on news programs across the cable spectrum, along with reports that Biden’s press plane was delayed for nearly six hours due to a swarm. The coverage was light-hearted, and arguably excessive. Definitely excessive.

But Stinchfield had other ideas, punctuating his Wednesday night edition of Stinchfield with a snarky segment on the moment — in which he (sarcastically?) blamed Biden for the “cicada crisis” — that included an out-of-leftfield racist dig at immigrants.

“They live underground for 17 years and then come out in the trillions, like illegal aliens,” Stinchfield said, simultaneously using a term for undocumented immigrants that is considered a slur by many, and comparing these human beings to swarms of insects.

Stinchfield also noted “So we go from ‘Covid Summer’ to a cicada summer” under Biden — perhaps not the epic burn Stinchfield thinks it is.

Watch above via Newsmax.

