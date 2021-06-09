WATCH: President Biden Survives Brazen Cicada Attack Caught On Camera

President Joe Biden couldn’t get out of the United States for his first foreign trip without facing a challenge from Washington, DC’s current insect overlords, as a cicada accosted the commander-in-chief on live international television.

On Wednesday morning, the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — joined by a cadre of White House aides and officials — embarked on a swing through Europe that will include a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But first, the president had to handle a different geopolitical foe as he prepared to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. As he made his way across the tarmac, Biden was attacked by a cicada, who was no match for the president’s quick reflexes and was dispatched with the swipe of his hand.

Moments later, the president mentioned the harrowing incident to reporters, saying “Watch out for the cicadas! I just got one, it got me.”

He then spent a few minutes answering questions about the trip, which mainly centered on the meeting with Putin. The president then jogged off to board Air Force One, and no other cicada dared to come near.

Washington, DC has been buzzing about the reemergence of the generational pests, and this latest incident demonstrates that no one is immune to attack by the omnipresent — and some say delicious — insects.

Watch above via C-Span, enhanced by Mediaite.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com