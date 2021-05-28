comScore Twitter Horrified By Manu Raju Cicada Attack Caught on Camera

CNN Journos and Others Horrified By Manu Raju Cicada Attack Caught on Camera: ‘I. Would. DIE.’

By Tommy ChristopherMay 28th, 2021, 7:47 am
 

CNN colleagues and others poured out messages of support and horror for “Chief Cicada Correspondent” Manu Raju after an attack by one of the creatures was caught on camera.

On Thursday afternoon, Raju posted harrowing video of the attack, which occurred as he was setting up a live shot on Capitol Hill. Many of his CNN colleagues weighed in on Twitter, as did a wide range of other horrified and empathetic media personalities. And some who cruelly found humor in Raju’s plight.

There were even a few pro-cicada tweets.

And a damning observation about Raju’s crew.

Raju’s attack even became an international sensation, proof that some things transcend language barriers.

Watch the attack above via Manu Raju.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: