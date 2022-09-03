WATCH: Pilot Threatens to ‘Intentionally’ Crash Stolen Plane Into Tupelo Walmart – Spends Hours Terrorizing Wide ‘Danger Zone’

A Tupelo airport employee stole an airplane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, as he terrorized what police described as a wide “danger zone” for hours.

On Saturday morning, the Tupelo, Mississippi Police Department posted a frightening update: a man had stolen a plane and was threatening every person within range.

For immediate release:::

On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main. TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly. At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert. Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.

More information will be released when appropriate.

And hours later, they added:

Update 09-03-2022 @ approximately 08:35 am the plane is reported to be airborne north of Tupelo in the Benton, Union County Area. Local, State and Federal Authorities are continuing to monitor this dangerous situation.

Shortly thereafter, Governor Tate Reeves wrote that “State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department. https://t.co/hQ8GxcR8s0 — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 3, 2022

All morning, social media videos kept people transfixed on the unfolding situation:

A pilot has threatened to intentionally crash this plane into a local Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, police say pic.twitter.com/lvWqKfwBDA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 3, 2022

BREAKING: A pilot flying a small plane over Tupelo, MS threatened to intentionally crash into a local Walmart on Saturday. This is a developing story. https://t.co/VaGjDFwHBl pic.twitter.com/Q3yOM5Av6p — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 3, 2022

Video sent by @AlyssaWTVA of the plane that’s threatening to crash in Tupelo. https://t.co/hfbBIAjpD6 pic.twitter.com/5uEwagzsJI — WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) September 3, 2022

BREAKING: Tupelo, Mississippi police fear the pilot at the controls of this plane is threatening to fly it into a Walmart. Evacuations are underway. pic.twitter.com/3tkAygDQ3C — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) September 3, 2022

As of this writing, the pilot is still in the air. We will update as this story develops.

UPDATE: The pilot is in custody.

Update: Benton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to SuperTalk Mississippi that the plane landed in Ashland, Miss. The suspect is in custody.https://t.co/qeNqrOrlnm — SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) September 3, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com