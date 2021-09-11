Presidents Biden, Obama, and Clinton Mark 20 Years Since Flight 11 Hit North Tower with Moment of Silence

President Joe Biden was joined by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for a moment of silence commemorating the 20th anniversary of the first plane that hit the World Trade Center.

On Saturday morning, President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden strolled to the memorial with President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, and President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Following a color guard ceremony, the Young People’s Chorus of New York performed a beautiful rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, as the former presidents and first ladies solemnly listened.

At 8:46 a.m., twenty years to the minute after American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center, the presidents and the nation fell silent in memory of the lives that were lost in that instant, and on that day.

Former President George W. Bush will deliver a speech later Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA. President Biden will visit all three sites on Saturday: Lower Manhattan, the Shanksville memorial, and the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

Former President Jimmy Carter will mark the anniversary in private.

Former President Donald Trump will do color commentary for a boxing match Saturday night.

The White House provided the following list of government officials in attendance at the New York memorial:

Additional government officials in attendance: • Former President Barack Obama • First Lady Michelle Obama • Former President Bill Clinton • Secretary Hillary Clinton • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA-12) • Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) • Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) • Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY-10) • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) • Rep. Andy Kim (NJ-3) • Rep. Carolyn Maloney (NY-12) • Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-3) • New York Governor Kathy Hochul • New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio • New York State Attorney General Letitia James • New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli • New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams • FBI Director Christopher Wray • United States Attorney General Merrick Garland • Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas • Deputy United States Attorney General Lisa Monaco • U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield • New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson • Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani • Former New York Governor George Pataki • Former Rep. Peter King (NY-2) • Former New Jersey Governor Donald DiFrancesco • Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams • Rick Cotton, Executive Director, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey • Kevin O’Toole, Chairman, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey • Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant of the United States Coast Guard

Watch above via C-Span.

