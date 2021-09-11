WATCH: Top 18 Times Trump Was Awful or Inappropriate or Just Plain Lying About 9/11

President Donald Trump is marking the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 by providing commentary for a gimmick boxing match in Florida, an insult that serves as the start of our countdown of the Top 17 Times Trump Was Awful or Inappropriate or Just Plain Lying About 9/11.

Trump has a very long history of messed up remembrances of those tragic attacks, a history that stretches all the way back to just hours after they began. Here are 16 more of those occasions, many of which may be new to you, in roughly chronological order.

Tallest Building … or not.

Trump got off to a quick start, bragging on 9/11/2001 that since the Twin Towers had been destroyed hours earlier, he now owned the tallest building in the area.

“Forty Wall Street actually was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan,” Trump said, adding “and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest, and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second tallest. And now it’s the tallest.”

As ghastly as that boast was, it was also — shockingly — not true.

“I’d fly into that!”

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on September 11, 2002, Trump marked the first anniversary of the attacks by joking with Howard Stern about replacing the World Trade Center with a statue of then-girlfriend Melania Knauss.

“Maybe we should build a television tower there,” Trump suggested during the interview.

“Believe me, a statue of your girlfriend would be perfect right there,” Stern quipped.

“Well, that would be an idea,” an amused Trump replied.

Stern and co-host Robin Quivers joked that no one would fly into a statue of Melania.

As the group laughed at that idea, a Stern intern added: “I’d like to fly into that!”

“Muslim Problem”

Trump’s hatred of Muslims was evident long before his presidential campaign, as in this March 31, 2011 interview with future disgraced Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. Asked if there is “a Muslim problem in the world,” Trump made a super-racist contrast.

“I don’t notice Swedish people knocking down the World Trade Center. There certainly is,” Trump told O’Reilly.

“Haters and Losers”

In 2013, Trump marked the anniversary by extending “best wishes” to all the “haters and losers.”

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

Imaginary Cheering Muslim Lie

During his presidential campaign, as part of a relentless campaign against Muslims, claimed to have seen “thousands and thousands” of people from “areas with large Arab populations” in New Jersey cheering when the Twin Towers were destroyed on 9/11, an utterly false claim.

I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down. And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering.

“Do you know the power that gives me?”

Trump also has a habit of using the attacks of 9/11 as a way to brag about his own television ratings, as he did in a 2016 campaign speech in Iowa.

“‘Face the Nation’ put out a release last week that they had, their interview with Donald Trump, long interview, from Florida, that it was the highest-rated show they’ve had in 15 or 16 years, since the fall of the World Trade Center,” Trump told the crowd. “Highest-rated show!”

The press release did not, in fact, reference the attacks of 9/11.

Or when he told another crowd, in Myrtle Beach, the same factoid, and asked: “Do you know the power that gives me?”

Never Forget 7-Eleven

At a 2016 rally in Buffalo, Trump misstated the site of the attacks for a popular convenience store.

“I wrote this out, and it’s very close to my heart — because I was down there, and I watched our police and our firemen down on 7-Eleven, down at the World Trade Center, right after it came down, and I saw the greatest people I’ve ever seen in action,” Trump said.

“I Helped a Little Bit”

During the same rally in Buffalo, Trump also claimed, without evidence, to have helped clear the rubble at Ground Zero following the attacks.

“Everyone who helped clear the rubble — and I was there, and I watched, and I helped a little bit — but I want to tell you: Those people were amazing,” Trump said.

Fist Pump!

In 2018, Trump skipped the traditional moment of silence on the White House lawn to observe the anniversary in Shanksville, PA, and greeted supporters at the airport with a poignant double-fist-pump and lip-bite.

.@realDonaldTrump First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/SRMBvlDLKJ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018

WATCH: President Trump greets supporters upon arrival in Johnstown, Penn., while en route to Shanksville to honor those who died aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed 17 years ago today during the 9/11 attacks. https://t.co/TI1qXHQQNO pic.twitter.com/Uum9rmdV9j — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 11, 2018

He also marked the anniversary that year by chirpily tweeting “17 years since September 11th!”

17 years since September 11th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

I’m Not a First Responder, But…

In July of this year, Trump modestly declared himself not a first responder, rejecting a title no one had given him.

“I was down there also,” Trump said during a bill-signing ceremony in the Rose Garden. “But I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

“Tiny Period of Time with a Bullhorn”

Just a few weeks ago, in an interview with Bloomberg News, Trump bitterly complained about 9/11 as an obstacle to his own historic popularity with Republicans.

I am actually a very popular president, which people don’t like to say, you know. In fact, I guess the Republican poll came out, there’s one at 92 and one at 93 and one at 90, and they’re the highest numbers that have ever been, with the exception of a tiny period of time with a bullhorn. But that period lasted for about a week.

RSVP Taliban

Finally, on a date that is currently unclear, Trump decided to invite the Taliban — which harbored the terrorists who carried out the attacks — to Camp David just days before the 18th anniversary of those attacks, only to cancel them at the last minute. On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that this was Trump’s idea.

Never Forget … The Fake Polls

In 2019, Trump marked the day, in part, by ranting about negative polls.

Osama bin Laden Was a One-Hit Wonder

Just two weeks ago, Trump tried to brag that he killed much bigger terrorists than bin Laden, and told Hugh Hewitt that “Osama bin Laden had one hit, and it was a bad one, in New York City, the World Trade Center.”

He made a similar remark to Sean Hannity to round out the 16th spot on our list.

Leave it to Trump to beat the buzzer. On Saturday morning, after taking a lot of heat over the boxing match, he released a 104-second video that spent about 20 seconds commemorating 9/11, and the rest of it attacking Joe Biden.

And of course, number 18 is the yet-to-occur boxing match, giving Trump a shot at increasing his score.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.