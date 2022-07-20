WATCH: Putin Stews for Excruciating 50 Seconds While Erdogan Makes Him Wait in Dueling Despots Power Move

Vladimir Putin is the sort of strong man leader that loves to present himself as, well, a strong man. Whether it’s images of riding a horse shirtless or videos of his scoring goals playing hockey, Putin understands the importance of image, even if media savvy individuals see it more as a Napoleonic conveyance of his own insecurity.

This is why the Russian president is almost certainly fuming about the roughly 50 seconds that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan kept him waiting in advance of a meeting between the two controversial leaders, which, at least one headline of this article, are “despots.”

Erdogan and Putin were meeting about some shit that doesn’t really matter for the purpose of this post. This is a video of strong man Putin looking awkward AF and weak as hell.

Let’s hope that for the sake of Erdogan’s health, the Turkish food taster employee roll is as strong as his Washington park goon squad.

Watch above via Twitter.

