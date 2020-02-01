WATCH: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Leads Bernie Sanders Crowd in Vociferous Booing of ‘Hater’ Hillary Clinton

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib encouraged the crowd at a Bernie Sanders rally to loudly boo former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The Sanders campaign held a rally Friday night that was headlined by a Bon Iver concert, and at which Des Moines school board member Dionna Langford led a brief panel with Rep. Tlaib and fellow Sanders endorsers Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Toward the end of their segment, Rep. Jayapal whipped up the crowd by telling them “What happens in Iowa does not stay in Iowa, what happens in Iowa goes to New Hampshire and goes to every other state across the country, so we are counting on you to turn it out for senator Bernie Sanders the next president of the United States of America!”

Langford then told the crowd “Iowa, we have three days, I don’t remember if you guys remember last week when someone by the name of Hillary Clinton said that nobody…”

At the sound of Secretary Clinton’s name, the crowd erupted in boos, and Langford said “We’re not going to boo, we’re not going to boo, we are classy here…”

“Well, I’ll boo,” Tlaib said, adding “Boo!”

“You all know, I can’t be quiet, no, we’re going to boo,” Tlaib added as the crowd joined in and Rep. Jayapal nearly cried with laughter.

“That’s all right, the haters will shut up on Monday when we win,” Tlaib said.

“There we go, I was going to say, a hater said, by the name of Hillary Clinton, we call the names out here, taking shots,” Langford said, “That nobody likes Bernie Sanders.”

As the crowd continued to boo, Langford said “We have three days to show the entire country how much we like Bernie Sanders, and it starts here in Iowa.”

A little over a week ago, Hillary Clinton confirmed a quote from an upcoming documentary in which she says none of Sanders’ Senate colleagues like him, and said Sanders encourages his supporters’ abusive behavior toward women.

