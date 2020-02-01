comScore

Kellyanne Conway and the Rest of Twitter Explode Over Tlaib and Bernie Sanders Crowd Booing Hillary

By Caleb HoweFeb 1st, 2020, 11:36 am

The Democratic primary got even more raucous this week, ahead of the big Iowa caucuses, when at a rally for Bernie Sanders on Friday night, the gathered crowd of supporters booed Hillary Clinton loudly, led and and encouraged by Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

In the must-see clip, Tlaib eggs the crowd on as booing starts at the mention of the former Secretary of State. “You all know, I can’t be quiet, no, we’re going to boo,” said Tlaib. “The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.” To her left, Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar were laughing it up.

Of course that moment spread on social media like wildfire, and there were a lot of what we like to blandly refer to as “reactions” across the political spectrum.

Some on the left were very offended and put off.

While others, on the further left, were absolutely thrilled.

The right joined in, of course, with popcorn.

It even made it to the White House.

A particularly interesting reaction was from controversial Women’s March founder Linda Sarsour. Who sent the clip by reply to a tweet describing Clinton’s intentions as “evil.”

Overall, the negative reactions…

….Were about even in quantity with the positive.

No way to tell really what that says about the upcoming primary votes, but it sure doesn’t sing unity for the primary overall.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: