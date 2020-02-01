The Democratic primary got even more raucous this week, ahead of the big Iowa caucuses, when at a rally for Bernie Sanders on Friday night, the gathered crowd of supporters booed Hillary Clinton loudly, led and and encouraged by Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

In the must-see clip, Tlaib eggs the crowd on as booing starts at the mention of the former Secretary of State. “You all know, I can’t be quiet, no, we’re going to boo,” said Tlaib. “The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.” To her left, Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar were laughing it up.

Of course that moment spread on social media like wildfire, and there were a lot of what we like to blandly refer to as “reactions” across the political spectrum.

Some on the left were very offended and put off.

I am no fan of Clinton. But I find this video really disappointing and beneath the dignity of the offices these women hold and the respect I hold for them individually. I am sorry. This is not okay. https://t.co/asKjKA52Yo — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) February 1, 2020

While others, on the further left, were absolutely thrilled.

This is the 🔥 who depicts real female strength & empowerment. Thank you for speaking your mind @RashidaTlaib. https://t.co/DPpu9Mogmd — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) February 1, 2020

The right joined in, of course, with popcorn.

It even made it to the White House.

A particularly interesting reaction was from controversial Women’s March founder Linda Sarsour. Who sent the clip by reply to a tweet describing Clinton’s intentions as “evil.”

Overall, the negative reactions…

Wow…not classy..and if this is how fellow #Democrats want to show support for Sanders it will hurt him. https://t.co/uTcdUUCssL — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) February 1, 2020

I consider this highly inappropriate and wonder about Rashida’s maturity level, if not her judgement. We need unity, not someone throwing boos at the woman who warned us that we would be exactly where we are today. https://t.co/cCDFBAwuNa — Dr. Kathie Allen #DemCast (@kathieallenmd) February 1, 2020

My party is so fucking stupid https://t.co/G9BN5zv1ks — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) February 1, 2020

The responses are even more vile. This is appalling. Today of all days…the day the GOP just officially killed democracy and declared Trump a dictator…a day where Democrats need to be unified more than ever before… https://t.co/JDE8EegdKM — Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) February 1, 2020

….Were about even in quantity with the positive.

I love this video. Clinton supporters crying foul over booing is hilarious. She’s spent the last 3 years since LOSING attacking Sanders and his supporters. You want us to cheer her? https://t.co/rRJriKhxNd — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) February 1, 2020

Everybody needs a @RashidaTlaib on their team. I love this soooooo much! https://t.co/EEcsZiWiTP — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 1, 2020

She seems to be booing what HRC said about Bernie (“nobody likes him”)—what’s wrong w that? https://t.co/E2alniPNOS — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) February 1, 2020

How many of Rashida Tlaib’s family and friends have been killed, harassed and jailed because of Hillary Clinton’s policies? Booing her is the fucking nice option. #IStandWithRashida — Goy Division/Jew Order (@ben_geier) February 1, 2020

get her ass queen https://t.co/iyhZUOq5gC — Rob (@robrousseau) February 1, 2020

Rashida is the best! https://t.co/Q7J54SguTO — Moumita🌹Biden wanted to cut social security (@disruptionary) February 1, 2020

—

No way to tell really what that says about the upcoming primary votes, but it sure doesn’t sing unity for the primary overall.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]