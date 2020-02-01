Rashida Tlaib Quasi-Apologizes for Leading Boos of Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders Rally

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib offered something vaguely resembling an apology for leading the crowd at a Bernie Sanders rally in vociferously booing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The Sanders campaign held a rally Friday night that was headlined by a Bon Iver concert, and at which Des Moines school board member Dionna Langford led a brief panel with Rep. Tlaib and fellow Sanders endorsers Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Toward the end of their segment, moderator Langford told the crowd “Iowa, we have three days, I don’t remember if you guys remember last week when someone by the name of Hillary Clinton said that nobody…”

At the sound of Secretary Clinton’s name, the crowd erupted in boos, and Langford said “We’re not going to boo, we’re not going to boo, we are classy here…”

“Well, I’ll boo,” Tlaib said, adding “Boo!”

“You all know, I can’t be quiet, no, we’re going to boo,” Tlaib added as the crowd joined in and Rep. Jayapal nearly cried with laughter.

“That’s all right, the haters will shut up on Monday when we win,” Tlaib said.

In a series of tweets Saturday morning, Rep. Tlaib essentially expressed regret that her actions had made the Sanders movement look bad, but did not apologize to Secretary Clinton.

Tlaib wrote:

“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement.” “However, I know what is at stake if we don’t unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020.” “In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better.” “I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations.”

The episode caught the attention of many social media users, including supporters of President Donald Trump who appeared amused at the show of disunity.

As of this writing, Reps. Omar and Jayapal have not tweeted about the incident, during which both laughed uproariously.

