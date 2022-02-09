WATCH: Reporter Asks Psaki if Biden Administration Agrees Republican Party is a ‘Cult’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if she agrees with House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries that the Republican Party is a “cult.”

Rep. Jeffries made the remarks at a press conference on the Hill, telling reporters that the only way to explain a recent GOP resolution on the Jan. 6 committee is that “The C in RNC doesn’t stand for committee, it stands for cult. It’s not the Republican National Committee. It’s the Republican national Cult.”

At a White House press briefing Tuesday, ABC News White House correspondent asked Psaki if she agrees with Jeffries:

MS. VEGA: And I have just one last one. Your reaction to the RNC declaring what happened on January 6th as “legitimate political discourse”? And Democrats on the Hill today are being very vocal about this. Hakeem Jeffries says the “C” in “RNC” stands for “cult.” Does the White House agree with that? MS. PSAKI: Well, I think it’s clear to Americans that what happened on January 6th was not “legitimate political discourse.” Storming the Capitol in an attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power is not legitimate discourse, neither is attacking and injuring over 140 police officers, smashing windows, and defiling offices. It’s telling to all of us that some leading Republicans have rejected that characterization, including the former President’s National Security Advisor and the Chief of Staff to the former Vice President, who, as he put it, had a front-row seat that day, including as rioters chanted for the former Vice President to be hanged. So, again, we certainly reject the notion that that was “legitimate political discourse,” as we think very — a large number of Americans would as well.

The resolution in question, to censure both Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), referred to the Jan. 6 committee as “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com