WATCH: Jamal Khashoggi’s Widow Gets Emotional As Fox News Anchor Asks Why MBS Wanted Her Husband Dead

The widow of murdered Saudia Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi barely held back her emotions as Fox News’s Bill Hemmer asked her what she would say to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Hanan Khashoggi appeared with her lawyer on America’s Newsroom while President Joe Biden prepares to travel to Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with MBS and other foreign dignitaries. Biden’s stated goal on this trip is to forge relationships that benefit the United States, particularly as domestic gas prices have recently reached record highs, a devastating political issue with which the oil-rich nation could conceivably help.

But Biden’s past rhetoric about Khashoggi’s political murder at the direction of MBS has become an issue. Biden has called out human rights violations by Saudi Arabia and publicly pledged to make them a pariah on the international stage. So it was in this context that Hemmer asked Hanan Khashoggi about the president’s trip.

She first noted that Biden had pledged to her personally that he would bring up her husband’s murder and other human rights issues, though Hemmer challenged that via an email from reporter Jacqui Heinrich that cited White House spokesman John Kirby saying something different. Khashoggi refrained from taking the political bait, and so Hemmer asked what she herself would want to say to MBS, the man responsible for her husband’s murder.

Hanan Khashoggi’s voice waivered as she replied, “I would tell him you will regret it if you know the truth about Jamal. And anyone involved in this crime, they will regret. They don’t read. They didn’t come close to Jamal idea. He did not seek political asylum in any western country and he could do and that’s telling you a lot. He didn’t want to have a problem with his country until the last minute of his life. He stand up for his vision, democratic freedom, justice, equal rights but at the same time he doesn’t want to disparage the relation between himself and his country, including the royal family.”

“I can feel the emotion,” Hemmer noted before asking “Why do you believe the Crown Prince wanted your husband dead?”

Hanan Khashoggi replied by saying that she needed more information before she could answer the question.

Watch above via Fox News.

