On Late Night, host Seth Meyers pushed MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent and host of The Beat, Ari Melber, to answer the tough questions about the ongoing impeachment scandal roiling Washington, including perhaps the most perplexing one of all: which is worse, President Donald Trump as a client or Rudy Giuliani as a lawyer?

“I think Ukraine scrambled everything and Donald Trump admitted in public to what he had been denying for so long, that Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and Democrats who had been holding back, said they had to go forward,” Melber told Meyers. “And Republicans were caught saying, ‘Well, we don’t really want to spend time defending this, so let’s talk about anything else.'”

Meyers then keyed off this observation to ask about the seemingly dueling bouts of self-incrimination and counterproductive behavior of the president and his personal attorney.

“Who do you think — do you think that Donald Trump is a worse client or Rudy Giuliani is a worse lawyer?”

“That’s a great question,” Melber allowed, after cracking up.

“I mean, because you mention, you know Donald Trump has admitted to what he is now being impeached for, right, whereas Rudy Giuliani, uh… doesn’t seem to be good.” Meyer pointed out.

“Rudy Giuliani is so bad at his job that what Speaker Pelosi and Bob Mueller couldn’t pull off, Rudy Giuliani is pulling off,” Melber noted, “which is getting Donald Trump impeached.”

Do you think he’s still Donald Trump’s lawyer because he’s more dangerous sort of out of the nest or do you think that he’s just the last lawyer that will work for him?” Meyers asked.

“Donald Trump has a very recent ex-lawyer in prison,” Melber emphasized. “Rudy Giuliani is under investigation by the federal office in New York he used to run. There is a lot of problems with Donald Trump’s lawyers and this was the same problem in Watergate. It was the White House counsel that everyone remembers, John Dean, who was the lawyer, because the lawyers end up knowing the things that almost no one else is allowed to know. So think about how much Donald Trump confesses in public, the lawyers know the stuff he hasn’t even confessed to yet.”

“That’s amazing,” Meyer replied.

Watch the video above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]