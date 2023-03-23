WATCH: Shock Moment When Destructive Tornado Touches Down In Los Angeles

A verified tornado touched down in Los Angeles County on Wednesday and ripped through a large part of Montebello, damaging some 17 structures and injuring one person.
While the tornado only registered as an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the storm did whip up winds of 110 miles per hour – making for an incredible scene for onlookers and amateur videographers.
“All the windows of the cars were shattered … it was just a mess,” a recycling company owner told local media. “I saw cars just swiveling through the streets and it was just the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I was only a few inches away, I had to reverse out of it.”
Officials noted the tornado was the largest to hit Los Angeles in some 40 years.
Watch some of the shocking footage from the tornado below:
