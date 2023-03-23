WATCH: Shock Moment When Destructive Tornado Touches Down In Los Angeles

A verified tornado touched down in Los Angeles County on Wednesday and ripped through a large part of Montebello, damaging some 17 structures and injuring one person.

While the tornado only registered as an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the storm did whip up winds of 110 miles per hour – making for an incredible scene for onlookers and amateur videographers.

“All the windows of the cars were shattered … it was just a mess,” a recycling company owner told local media. “I saw cars just swiveling through the streets and it was just the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I was only a few inches away, I had to reverse out of it.”

Officials noted the tornado was the largest to hit Los Angeles in some 40 years.

Watch some of the shocking footage from the tornado below:

Footage from inside an Arco station in Montebello shows a small tornado whip debris around. The National Weather Service confirmed this was indeed a small tornado. More coverage here: https://t.co/tHxk5ZHBMI

🎥: Sylvia Mcgee pic.twitter.com/JJPRNLzEel — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 22, 2023

BREAKING: Tornado touches down in Montebello, CA. Watch as the tornado touches down and causes damage to businesses in the area. It has been reported that one person sustained injuries, and several buildings have substantial damage. pic.twitter.com/rP3uxXWuRo — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) March 22, 2023

Yes, there was a real tornado in LA!

Live coverage: https://t.co/GhFh9MK5Mv pic.twitter.com/eSbw9Ujgoi — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 22, 2023

TORNADO CONFIRMED: The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Montebello around 11:20 a.m. Montebello fire officials say only one minor injury has been reported as a result of the tornado activity. #Montebello #tornado MORE: https://t.co/TxR6Xy7qOb pic.twitter.com/wJ2jhkTQQH — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 23, 2023

A rare tornado touched down in the Los Angeles suburb of Montebello, Calif. Wednesday, ripping roofs off buildings and sending debris into the sky. https://t.co/xGvsAsSovm pic.twitter.com/iJWWcDWUVl — The Associated Press (@AP) March 23, 2023

__

