WATCH: Stunning Footage in Aftermath of Train Derailment on Bridge in Arizona

A freight train in Tempe, Arizona derailed on Wednesday morning causing a massive fire and part of the bridge to collapse, according to Arizona Family

The fire is still blazing above Tempe Town Lake near Tempe Beach Park after roughly ten train cars derailed, including a tanker labeled with a hazardous materials sign. The train was also reportedly carrying lumber, some of which has fallen in the lake. Reuters shared the scene from the aftermath, and posted a live feed from the location.

A train derailment in Tempe, Arizona, left a huge fire burning on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake. pic.twitter.com/wfeAoScZiN — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2020

According to a spokesperson for Union Pacific railroad, no crew members were hurt, but one person at the park was treated for smoke inhalation.

“I turned around to look and got the fright of my life,” said Camille Kimball, who was riding her bike near the scene. “Now there’s fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. … It looks like a scene from hell, truly. A scene from hell. … The flames are intense and the sky is filled with black smoke.”

Tempe Police noted on Twitter that several roads are now restricted following the incident, and warned residents to “please avoid the area.”

@TempePolice and Tempe Fire are on scene of a train derailment and large fire over Tempe Town Lake. Several roads are restricted near Tempe Town Lake and west of downtown Tempe. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/c9syNfpVUf — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 29, 2020

