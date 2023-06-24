BREAKING: President Biden and VP Kamala Harris Briefed On Russia Insurrection By NatSec Team — Called World Leaders

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the unfolding chaos in Russia by a team of senior national security officials.

On Friday into Saturday morning, chaos erupted in Russia as the Wagner paramilitary group headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin began to stage what is being called an armed insurrection at this point, claiming control of two Russian cities and calling into question Putin’s control of regular Russian military forces.

A White House official told Mediate that the president and the VP have been briefed, and will continue to be briefed on the situation:

President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed by their national security team this morning about the latest developments in Russia. Participants included National Security Advisor Sullivan, Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley, Director Haines, Director Burns, and Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield. The President and Vice President will continue to be briefed throughout the day.

The president also reached out to several world leaders, according to a White House readout:

Readout of President Joe Biden’s Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom President Biden spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom. The leaders discussed the situation in Russia. They also affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine.

The latest reporting has Wagner forces inexorably advancing on Moscow. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer earlier said that Vladimir Putin’s “future is on the line, presumably, right now! Prigozhin has seen what happens to people who cross Putin in the past, he wouldn’t do this, presumably, if he didn’t think he has enough support to win either in the FSB or in the Defense ministry, the FSB, the Russian intelligence agency.”

