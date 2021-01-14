CNN’s Chris Cuomo aired a chilling video clip at the beginning of Cuomo Prime Time Thursday evening, showing a livid, pro-Trump rioter yelling that “death was the only remedy” for the “treasonous traitors” in the Capitol, including members of Congress and the Capitol Police officers.

“We have new information, the Trump insurrection at the Capitol was more dangerous than suspected,” said Cuomo to introduce the video.

“Everybody in there is a disgrace,” a bearded man was shown screaming, as several others around him nodded or shouted in agreement. “That entire building is filled with treasonous traitors. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building! We gotta stand up!”

“Every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy!” he continued ranting.

“They have defied their oath!” shouts another man standing nearby.

“Let’s come back, this time not with the Bible,” yells another man.

One Capitol officer died from injuries sustained in last Wednesday’s attack by the MAGA rioters, and another policeman who was on scene during the assault committed suicide three days later.

According to Cuomo, federal law enforcement officers identified the bearded man as Peter Francis Stager, who has been arrested and charged with beating a Capitol police officer with an American flagpole. The video of Stager allegedly attacking the police officer is timestamped about 30 minutes before the video of him yelling about death being the remedy for police officers.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

