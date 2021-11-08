Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was recently asked about the prospect of secession and didn’t completely slam the door on the idea.

In newly circulating comments initially made last month during a live taping of the senator’s podcast on the campus of Texas A&M, Cruz fielded a question from an audience member about the possibility of Texas seceding from the union.

“I understand the sentiment behind the question,” Cruz said. “I’m not there yet.”

The senator added, “I think Texas has a responsibility to the country. And I’m not ready to give up on America. I love this country … Texas is, right now, an amazing force keeping America from going off the cliff. Keeping America grounded on the values that built this country.”

Those comments received applause. However, Cruz then outlined a chain of events that would get him on board for secession.

“Now listen, if the Democrats end the filibuster if they fundamentally destroy the country if they pack the Supreme Court if they make DC a state, if they federalize elections and massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it’s hopeless. We’re not there yet.

“And if there comes a point where it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil,” he added, tongue-in-cheek.

Conservative talk show host Liz Wheeler, a guest on the podcast, asked the senator about the fate of one notable Texan in a proposed split from the United States.

“What about Joe Rogan?” Wheeler asked. “You gonna take him?”

“Joe Rogan?! He might be the president of Texas!” Cruz said.

The prospect of Texas seceding from the union has gained traction among Republicans in the Lone Star state over the past year. A number of prominent conservatives in media have given the idea strong consideration or outright endorsed it. And secession has gained public support. One poll earlier this year found that two out of three Republicans in the South are in favor.

Watch above. (The relevant portion begins at 1:18:15)

