Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld and Lisa Boothe Promote U.S. Secession: ‘Would It Be the Worst Thing?’

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe has suggested that secession in the United States would not be “the worst thing,” adding, “I don’t know, I’m sick and tired of people who hate this country.”

Boothe made the comment after Gutfeld! host Greg Gutfeld claimed he is “very pro-splitting the country as a trial separation.”

“Why not try it for two years, red and blue,” he said. “Let the Democrats do their Democrat thing, the Republicans do the Republican thing, and see what happens, who moves where — what could happen?”

After Gutfeld called his own plan “brilliant,” claiming that it’s his intelligence that got him in the host seat, Boothe agreed that secession would not be a terrible idea.

“I’m probably going to get myself in trouble with this, but like, would it be the worst thing? I don’t know, I’m sick and tired of people who hate this country, I’m sick and tired of who say the flag is some sort of — the sign of evilness or oppression, who despise the country that we live in. I’m tired of the government now, you know, people like [Joe] Biden want to weaponize the government, against people who supported [Donald] Trump. So I mean, I don’t know, would it be the worst thing?” Boothe said, adding, “peacefully” in air quotes.

Gutfeld later praised himself for getting Boothe to express a “dangerous thought,” sarcastically adding, “You want to destroy this country!”

The segment on a potential secession comes after a YouGov poll, conducted with BrightLineWatch, found that 66 percent of southern Republicans want to secede from the U.S.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com