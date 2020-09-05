WATCH: Trump Caught on Video Playing Golf As He Weathers Controversy Over Trashing War Heroes

After weathering several days of turmoil over multiple stories confirming that he denigrated American warfighters, President Donald Trump was captured on video playing golf at his resort i Virginia.

Trump has spent the better part of the past two days in a panicky counterattack on quadrice-confirmed — by The Atlantic, The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and Fox News — set of stories about his denigration of dead, wounded, captured, and every other type of U.S. warfighter, including a demand that Fox News terminate correspondent Jennifer Griffin for her reporting.

But after thanking Fox News host Pete Hegseth for hosting a segment in his defense, Trump logged off to unwind at Trump National. According to a Saturday morning pool report, he was greeted by signs of protest, as well as support:

The President’s motorcade arrived at Trump National Golf Club, in Sterling, VA. at 10:06 am.

Your pooler saw a small group of protesters at the entrance carrying signs that read “Elect A Clown Get A Circus” and “Dear Don, Thanks! Love Vlad.” Separately, a couple of supporters held “Trump 2020” signs.

Although the press pool is typically kept far away from Trump when he is golfing, enterprising NBC NEws journalists captured video of Trump’s golf game via powerful zoom lenses, and NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell posted the clip on Twitter.

“President Trump is playing golf today at his private club and Trump branded golf property in Virginia. @NBCNews video taken at significant distance,” O’Donnell wrote.

President Trump is playing golf today at his private club and Trump branded golf property in Virginia. @NBCNews video taken at significant distance. pic.twitter.com/oL1aDc9hJ9 — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 5, 2020

