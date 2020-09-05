Trump Praises Fox News’ Pete Hegseth After Demanding Jennifer Griffin Be Fired for Confirming He Trashed Vets

President Donald Trump praised Fox News host Pete Hegseth hours after demanding the firing of his network colleague Jennifer Griffin for confirming the key elements of a raft of stories in which Trump denigrated military veterans.

As part of a sustained barrage against a now quadrice-confirmed — by The Atlantic, The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and Fox News — set of stories about his denigration of dead, wounded, captured, and every other type of U.S. warfighter, Trump tweeted a demand that Fox News terminate Jennifer Griffin for her contribution to the fact pattern.

Trump tweeted a Breitbart compilation of Griffin’s reporting, and wrote “Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone!”

Jennifer Griffin of Fox News Did Not Confirm ‘Most Salacious‘ Part of Atlantic Story https://t.co/rUpbSWhHac via @BreitbartNews All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

But in the ensuing barrage of tweets furtively fending off the political damage from this story, Trump wasn’t so perturbed that he didn’t lean on Fox News. He went on to retweet a by-then-outdated clip of Fox News correspondent John Roberts reporting that two of his own (anonymous) sources refuted the stories.

Fox News’ John Roberts says two people he spoke with refuted the false Atlantic magazine story. https://t.co/2cvgxLDVL6 pic.twitter.com/nhMyXhurV8 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2020

And on Saturday morning, he praised Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth, writing “Great job @PeteHegseth, one of a kind! @foxandfriends”.

That tweet followed a segment in which Hegseth interviewed a pair of Gold Star fathers who defended Trump over the allegations that have been quadrice-confirmed by major media outlets, including Fox News.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]