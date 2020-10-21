WATCH: U.S. Officials Say Russia, Iran Have Obtained Voter Registration Data and Are Seeking to Meddle in Election

U.S. officials say that Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration data and are attempting to interfere in the 2020 election.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday night in Washington, DNI John Ratcliffe announced that Iran and Russia have gotten hold of the data.

“We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately by Russia,” Ratcliffe said. “This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy.”

Ratcliffe went on to detail an Iranian plot already in motion, and claimed it was designed to harm President Donald Trump.

“We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump,” Ratcliffe said.

Reporting from the Washington Post says that Iran sent out the emails claiming to be from the Proud Boys. The threatening messages were sent to Democrats.

“You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,” the emails said, according to the Post.

Ratcliffe went on to further detail the Iranian plot.

“Iran is distributing other content to include a video that implies that individuals could cast fraudulent ballots, even from overseas,” he said. “This video and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots are not true. These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray added that the Bureau won’t stand for attempts to meddle with the vote.

“We are not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermines public confidence in the outcome of the election,” Wray said. “When we see indications of foreign interference or federal election crimes, we’re going to aggressively investigate and work with our partners to quickly take appropriate action.”

