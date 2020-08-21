Watch: Unearthed Video of Steve Bannon Joking About Stealing ‘Build a Wall’ Money to Escape to St Tropez on Million Dollar Yacht

Just one day after Steve Bannon’s indictment, an unearthed video of President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist reveals him joking about stealing the “We Build the Wall” campaign’s money to escape to St. Tropez on a Million-dollar yacht.

Bannon was arrested and charged for fraud by New York prosecutors for his role in an online fundraising scheme. Bannon and three others collected private donations to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall, but have all been indicted for “defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors.”

The charges allege that they secretly embezzled money from the campaign to transfer it to Brian Kolfage for their own personal uses, and Bannon was arrested while on a yacht.

Media Matter’s for America’s John Whitehouse took to Twitter to share the video of Bannon and Kolfage joking about that exact thing:

“Welcome back this is Steven K. Bannon and we’re off the coast of St. Tropez, in southern France in the Mediteranean, we’re on a million-dollar yacht, of Brian Kolfage, and Brian Kolfage took all that money from “Build a Wall,” Bannon said at a Wall-A-Thon the two did in June 2019, joking about the all too real scenario.

Watch above.

