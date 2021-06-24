WATCH: Video Captured Shocking Moment When Miami Apartment Building Collapsed
Stunning surveillance footage has emerged capturing the moment a 12-story apartment building in Miami collapsed early Thursday morning.
One half of the Champlain Towers apartment complex in Surfside collapsed at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police said at a press conference.
Miami-Dade emergency units are continuing search and rescue operations. Officials said that as of 9 a.m., 35 people had been recovered from the collapse, 2 were hospitalized, and at least 1 person had died.
Watch footage of the collapse, obtained by 7News, below:
JUST IN: 7News has obtained surveillance video of the moment the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed in Surfside early this morning.
According to a fire official, 35 people were pulled from the collapsed building. Search and rescue efforts ongoing. https://t.co/Ac7KgnJOSO pic.twitter.com/oeczbumRG9
— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 24, 2021
Some additional perspective for the extent of the damage.
Here’s the size of the partial building collapse in Surfside.
(📷: @MiamiDadeFire) pic.twitter.com/DarQAR7iYF
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2021
Watch above, via WSVN 7.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com