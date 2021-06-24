WATCH: Video Captured Shocking Moment When Miami Apartment Building Collapsed

Stunning surveillance footage has emerged capturing the moment a 12-story apartment building in Miami collapsed early Thursday morning.

One half of the Champlain Towers apartment complex in Surfside collapsed at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police said at a press conference.

Miami-Dade emergency units are continuing search and rescue operations. Officials said that as of 9 a.m., 35 people had been recovered from the collapse, 2 were hospitalized, and at least 1 person had died.

Watch footage of the collapse, obtained by 7News, below:

JUST IN: 7News has obtained surveillance video of the moment the Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed in Surfside early this morning. According to a fire official, 35 people were pulled from the collapsed building. Search and rescue efforts ongoing. https://t.co/Ac7KgnJOSO pic.twitter.com/oeczbumRG9 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 24, 2021

Some additional perspective for the extent of the damage.

Here’s the size of the partial building collapse in Surfside. (📷: @MiamiDadeFire) pic.twitter.com/DarQAR7iYF — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2021

Watch above, via WSVN 7.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com