WATCH: Video Captured Shocking Moment When Miami Apartment Building Collapsed

Stunning surveillance footage has emerged capturing the moment a 12-story apartment building in Miami collapsed early Thursday morning.

One half of the Champlain Towers apartment complex in Surfside collapsed at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police said at a press conference.

Miami-Dade emergency units are continuing search and rescue operations. Officials said that as of 9 a.m., 35 people had been recovered from the collapse, 2 were hospitalized, and at least 1 person had died.

Watch footage of the collapse, obtained by 7News, below:

Some additional perspective for the extent of the damage.

Watch above, via WSVN 7.

