Miami-Dade Officials Say 35 Rescued, 2 Hospitalized, 1 Dead in Apartment Building Collapse

Miami-Dade County officials held a press conference to provide an update on the 12 story apartment building that collapsed early Thursday morning.

Officials said that about half of the 136-unit apartment building was caught in the collapse and search and rescue operations remain ongoing. Chief Raide Jadallah of the Miami-Dade and Rescue division said 35 people were recovered from the rubble, 10 people were treated, and 2 were transported to hospitals.

At least 1 person died in the collapse.

“Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing,” Jadallah said. “We do have operations conducting inside based on additional intel from resources inside.”

The presser went on with Jadallah and others saying a reunification center and phone hotline have been established in response to the crisis.

Video of the aftermath showed the extent of the collapse.

