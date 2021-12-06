WATCH: White Nationalist Group Holds Disturbing Demonstration at Lincoln Memorial

A horde of White Nationalists paraded down the National Mall while calling to “reclaim America,” this weekend.

The group was identified as Patriot Front, an organization that splintered off of Vanguard America after a group member killed Heather Heyer at the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. The marchers were filmed outside the Lincoln Memorial as they wore matching khaki pants, blue jackets, white gaiters, brown boots, and many carried American flags or plastic shields.

The demonstration was tracked by The Daily Beast, which reported that onlookers jeered at the crowd, and law enforcement shadowed the march to prevent any breakouts of violent conflict. Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau gave a speech near the Capitol reflecting pool, and he said the march was “an exhibition of our unified capability to organize, to show our strength — not as brawlers or public nuisances, but as men capable of illustrating a message and seeking an America that more closely resembles the interests of its true people.”

The demonstration wound up happening without incident, though Patriot Front got hit by a few logistical problems after the march was over.

As it turns out, the U-Haul trucks the marchers brought in for transport couldn’t fit everyone into the van.

From The Daily Beast’s report:

That is when it became clear that more than two dozen members of the white supremacist group could not leave, as they were apparently stranded. Members of the group had waited in a one-way roundabout to depart in one of the U-Hauls they had used to transport themselves for the rally. But the large rented moving van could not fit them all, so many of them were forced to wait in 45-degree darkness as the bulky orange vehicle made multiple trips over the course of nearly three hours.

