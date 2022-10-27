WATCH: Wolf Blitzer Flat-Out Asks WH Spox Jean-Pierre Does Biden ‘Have Any Concerns About Fetterman’ After Debate?

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden has “any concerns about” Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman after his performance at a debate Tuesday night.

Fetterman is taking on Dr. Mehmet Oz in the PA Senate race and has been recovering from a stroke he suffered in May. On Tuesday night, the candidates participated in a televised debate that became the subject of heated commentary on Fetterman’s performance, a dispute over the closed-captioning tech used in the debate to accommodate Fetterman, and speculation about his condition.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, JEan-Pierre was asked a number of questions about the debate, and while she reiterated her past comments about the president’s assessment of Fetterman, she said she had not spoken to Biden about the debate.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, several hours later, Jean-Pierre was prepared to answer when Blitzer asked about the debate, telling him that the President does not have “concerns” about Fetterman:

BLITZER: You have said that the president finds the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate, John Fetterman, to be impressive and a capable individual. After last night’s debate, does he have any concerns about Fetterman? JEAN-PIERRE: Not at all. Look, Fetterman, as we know, he’s also lieutenant governor. He’s been able to serve in that role. He is — I’ve also said the president sees him as an authentic advocate for the middle class and that matters. And so the president has been the lieutenant governor for quite some time over the past several months. He was just there a week ago today when we were in Pittsburgh talking about the Fern Hollow Bridge that collapsed in January when the president talked about the bipartisan infrastructure law, his law that helped really not just create jobs but also is going to help build that bridge back up in less than a year. And those are the things that the president is going to continue to speak to.

Watch above via CNN’s The Situation Room.

