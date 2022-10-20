WATCH: Woman Steals 14-Foot Halloween Skeleton from Front Yard in Texas Neighborhood During Broad Daylight

A brazen thief took a scheme to new heights in deciding to steal a 14-foot tall skeleton from a front yard in Texas last Saturday.

The crime took place in Austin, TX during broad daylight and now the community is searching for answers. The 14-foot tall skeleton, which has become a popular fixture amongst Halloween home decor in the last few years, was swiped from the house and caught on a Ring doorbell camera system.

According to local news station Fox 7 Austin a $50 dollar reward has been pooled amongst the neighbors for information leading to the skeleton’s safe return.

In the video, which began to circulate on Twitter via @DallasTexasTV, it shows the brazen criminal pull up to the front yard and attempt to fit the entire skeleton in a large SUV.

During the ploy, the neighborhood appeared quiet with no witnesses walking by.

The video cuts away before you can see just how the skeletal thief made off with the decor.

The president of the local HOA board Grazia Ruskin said “It is ‘just a Halloween decoration.’ But somebody invaded our space and they took [her] property, and that’s not okay with me.”

