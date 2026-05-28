CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Confronts Bessent: Is it a ‘Good Idea’ Politically to Put Trump’s Face on $250 Bill ‘When People Are Struggling to Afford Gas?’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sparred with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins over the proposal to put President Donald Trump’s face on the $250 bill during Thursday’s White House press briefing.

The exchange began with Collins asking, “You said that it’s up to Congress if the president’s face is on a $250 bill, but it is actually The Washington Post that’s reporting two political appointees from the Treasury Department who have asked agencies to be ready to do that. Do you think politically it’s a good idea to put his face on a $250 bill when people are struggling to afford gas and groceries?”

After Bessent excoriated the Post article as “terribly written” and “terribly edited,” Collins interjected to follow up and ask if it’s true that two political appointees had done so.

“Yeah, of course. But we prepare for everything if it gets passed, just like we were ready six months in advance for the One Big Beautiful Bill for tax guidance. So we have to prepare in advance. You can’t draw something up the day before,” replied Bessent.

“Politically, do you think it’s a good idea, though, when people are struggling to afford gas and groceries?” inquired Collins.

“Look, I think it has-, I think that it’s bifurcated, that do you think we should have a 250th anniversary celebration?” Bessent asked Collins.

“Well, that’s happening anyway. But putting the president’s face on a $250 bill is a choice,” she answered.

“No, no, no. But Kaitlan, it’s not happening anyway. It’s happening because it’s being funded via-, by private citizens, by the federal government, by state governments, by municipal governments to celebrate our country,” shot back Bessent. “And I don’t think that there’s anything untoward about having the President of the United States-, that the person who was President of the United States on the 250th anniversary bill.”

Watch above via CNN.

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