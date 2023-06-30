‘We Are Appalled’: G/O Media Union Protests Company’s Decision to Test AI Content

GMG Union protested G/O Media’s decision to test the use of AI-generated content on Thursday and demanded that the company “invest in real journalism done by real journalists.”

In a statement, GMG Union — which represents journalists at Gizmodo, The A.V. Club, Deadspin, Kotaku, Jezebel, Quartz, The Root, The Takeout, and Jalopnik — revealed that G/O Media would soon begin a “modest test” of content generated by artificial intelligence on its websites.

“We are appalled by this news,” the union declared. “The hard work of journalists cannot be replaced by unreliable AI programs notorious for creating falsehoods and plagiarizing the work of real writers.”

Our statement on G/O Media’s plan to implement AI content, just days after laying off newsroom members pic.twitter.com/oIeqoRXf4W — GMG Union (@gmgunion) June 29, 2023

GMG Union protested that “introducing computer-generated garbage undermines our ability to do our jobs, erodes trust in us as journalists, damages our brands, and threatens our jobs,” after the company’s newsrooms had “spent decades building trust with audiences.”

The statement continued:

This news comes after years of disinvestment in our newsrooms, increased demands on reporters and editors, and mass attrition of staff. Furthermore, it comes mere days after the company laid off more than a dozen of our colleagues, including union employees. In a memo, management said, “These features aren’t replacing work currently being done by writers and editors.” But they have given us no reason over the years to believe this statement.” There’s only one mode at G/O Media: spend less and extract more, regardless of how it affects quality. We strongly urge G/O Media to cease its plans to litter our websites with AI-generated content and invest in real journalism done by real journalists.

Earlier this month, the European Union called on social media companies to implement labels on AI-generated content in an effort to crack down on disinformation.

This week, former RNC Chair Michael Steele also expressed concern over the rise of AI technology, warning that its use to create political advertisements was a “time bomb” which “no one is taking seriously.”

