‘We Didn’t Attack Putin’: Zelensky Denies Ukraine Behind Alleged Drone Strike on the Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russia’s accusations that his country was responsible for a drone strike on the Kremlin.

Zelensky spoke with reporters on Wednesday while he was in Helsinki for a summit with Nordic leaders. During this press conference, he expressly rejected accusations from the Kremlin and Russian state media that Kyiv was behind an alleged attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin with an explosive carried by a drone.

“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow,” Zelensky said. “We fight on our territory. We’re defending our villages and cities. We don’t have, you know, enough weapons for this. That’s why we don’t use it anywhere [else]. For us, that is the deficit. We cannot spend it. And we didn’t attack Putin. We leave it to the tribunal.”

As the Kremlin leveled its accusations against Ukraine, footage circulated online of what seems to be a small drone approaching the roof of the Kremlin before exploding next to a flagpole. No one was harmed in the incident and Putin was not at the Kremlin when it happened.

The Kremlin’s claims follow the lies, propaganda, and false flags Russia has put forth ever since they launched their invasion of Ukraine. The litany of disinformation has prompted a great deal of skepticism over the incident, though Russia is threatening to treat it as a “terrorist” attack that may warrant “retaliatory measures.”

