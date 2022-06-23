WE’LL JUUL IT LIVE! Here’s Why Joe Biden ‘CANNOT’ Stop Sean Hannity From Vaping Live on Air — Even After FDA Ruling

Fox News host Sean Hannity defiantly vowed to vape on the air if President Joe Biden‘s FDA banned JUUL products — but even now that the agency has enacted a ban, Biden “cannot” stop Hannity from making good.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Fox News’s Hannity, correspondent Trace Gallagher joined the host to discuss the then-impending but also then-only-reportedly-imminent FDA decision to ban JUUL products — the vape of choice for the host. According to the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, the FDA’s announcement ordering Juul to take all of its e-cigarettes off the market was expected as soon as this week.

“They ban it, and I’ll do it live on TV and they can come and arrest me. How’s that?” Hannity told Gallagher.

As it turns out, Hannity’s fears were borne out within hours, as the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday morning that JUULs are on their way out:

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) to JUUL Labs Inc. for all of their products currently marketed in the United States. As a result, the company must stop selling and distributing these products. In addition, those currently on the U.S. market must be removed, or risk enforcement action. The products include the JUUL device and four types of JUULpods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%. Retailers should contact JUUL with any questions about products in their inventory.

However, if Hannity wants to go on the air tonight and vape it up live, Biden’s jack-booted FDA thugs “cannot” do anything about it — according to Biden’s jack-booted FDA thugs. The announcement goes on to say “These MDOs only pertain to the commercial distribution, importation and retail sales of these products, and do not restrict individual consumer possession or use—the FDA cannot and will not enforce against individual consumer possession or use of JUUL products or any other tobacco products.”

So, to paraphrase the popular nicotine-related figure of speech, vape ’em if you got ’em.

Watch Hannity’s last on-air vape above via Fox News.

