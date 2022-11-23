‘We’re Looking at You’: Denver Post Editorial Calls On Lauren Boebert to ‘Stop the Intolerance’ Directed at LGBTQ Community

The editorial board at the Denver Post called on Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to cease “elevating hateful speech” against the LGBTQ community in an op-ed posted after a mass shooting in Colorado Springs.

The paper’s editorial team targeted the right-wing congresswoman three days after an armed man entered Club Q and killed five people while wounding 25 others. Editors published a piece headlined “Editorial: We’re looking at you, Lauren Boebert. Stop the intolerance.”

The paper noted in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Boebert tweeted, “The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”

The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 20, 2022

The Post responded:

This is the same person who has previously offered up these gems: “Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars” and “We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids!” Boebert’s profile made her an easy target for those pointing out the dangerous environment created when we fail to treat our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer neighbors as equals. But she is not the only one in this state, let alone the nation, guilty of perpetuating the rhetoric that fuels fear and hate.

Boebert rejected calls to cease using her trademark rhetoric regarding the LGBTQ community and transgender youth in a Tuesday interview with a Colorado radio station.

“This is stuff we absolutely have to be standing up for and talking about,” Boebert said. “It’s absolutely disgusting to try to blame [the shooting] on me and try to say that I’ve had bad rhetoric about the LGBT community.”

Investigators have been hesitant to comment on the suspect’s motive. Speculation has swirled the gunman might have set out to specifically target LGBTQ victims. Tuesday, an attorney for the alleged killer said 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich identifies as “non-binary.”

