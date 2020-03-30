‘WHAT ARE YOU PEOPLE DOING?!’: New Yorkers Earn Scorn For Flocking to See Navy Hospital Ship

New Yorkers who have flocked to see the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, which arrived in New York City on Monday, are now being scorned for failing to socially distance amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Navy hospital ship is meant to relieve stress on New York hospitals amid the global pandemic, and its arrival sparked excitement from those who wanted to see the ship for themselves.

Several angry observers, however, pointed out that “This is incredibly counterproductive,” and took to Twitter to express their outrage:

so we’re just going to be in quarantine forever huh pic.twitter.com/loykFYkNRD — internet baby (@kirkpate) March 30, 2020

what is this behaviour? https://t.co/Xj5ku32HTZ — Michael Gold (@migold) March 30, 2020

This is incredibly counterproductive. People gathered to watch the US Navy hospital ship dock in New York City. Stay home. Practice social distancing. pic.twitter.com/SOWsdUaOgo — Alexis Benveniste 🏡 (@apbenven) March 30, 2020

petition to name the hospital boat Boaty McDon’tTouchYourFace — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) March 30, 2020

Way to go, New York. Crowds ignore social distancing rules to watch USNS Comfort https://t.co/E8mfZSRXCF pic.twitter.com/yvONdIxH4l — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) March 30, 2020

These are the people that aren’t going to allow us to go to sports or concerts. Because some of my fellow New Yorkers wanted to stand out and see a freaking Boat showing up to the harbor today. Come ON people!!! https://t.co/HyFWkfL4dn — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) March 30, 2020

THAT’S what this is? Y’all never seen a boat before? https://t.co/8WsKX5F7WK — Sean Morrow (@snmrrw) March 30, 2020

WHAT ARE YOU PEOPLE DOING?!?! 🤦🏻‍♂️🙄🤬 It’s a boat. Watch it on TV. Don’t get sick. https://t.co/JyxIH6kTeY — Craig Beilinson (@cbeilinson) March 30, 2020

Why is this country so damn stupid? https://t.co/7oDoepGpqz — Tork Mason (@CoachMason33) March 30, 2020

Doing what’s right and doing what’s easy are two very different things right now. Too many are still erring on the side of the latter. https://t.co/m7IMMbroHN — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) March 30, 2020

GET OFF MY STREET. GO HOME. OH MY GOD. https://t.co/JPnH8Ycchj — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 30, 2020

what the hell is wrong with everyone https://t.co/c93Ik4CxSQ — Alice Speri (@alicesperi) March 30, 2020

