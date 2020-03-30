comScore

‘WHAT ARE YOU PEOPLE DOING?!’: New Yorkers Earn Scorn For Flocking to See Navy Hospital Ship

By Leia IdlibyMar 30th, 2020, 4:58 pm

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

New Yorkers who have flocked to see the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, which arrived in New York City on Monday, are now being scorned for failing to socially distance amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Navy hospital ship is meant to relieve stress on New York hospitals amid the global pandemic, and its arrival sparked excitement from those who wanted to see the ship for themselves.

Several angry observers, however, pointed out that “This is incredibly counterproductive,” and took to Twitter to express their outrage:

