President Donald Trump was clearly annoyed by Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s comments on CNN today regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, retweeting a former congressional candidate’s post that criticized Fauci and used the hashtag “#FireFauci.”

Earlier in the day, Fauci had appeared on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, and made several comments that may have raised Trump’s ire, including saying that if America had adopted coronavirus mitigation measures earlier, we could have saved lives, and that he had doubts that the pandemic would be sufficiently resolved by November in order for voters to be able to safely go to polling stations in person.

DeAnna Lorraine, is a former congressional candidate who attempted to challenge Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Lorraine was eliminated in California’s primary in early March.

Lorraine posted a tweet criticizing Fauci for “now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could’ve saved more lives,” saying that on February 29, Fauci “was telling people…that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large.” Lorraine ended her tweet with “Time to #FireFauci…”

Trump retweeted Lorraine’s tweet, adding, “Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN” — the latest in a string of recent presidential comments praising One America News Network and criticizing Fox News, which had long been a Trump favorite.

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Trump has publicly criticized Fauci several times before, when the doctor has contradicted him, leading political observers to wonder if the president was seriously considering removing Fauci from the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, where he has gained national prominence as one of the nation’s experts coordinating efforts to fight the pandemic.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]