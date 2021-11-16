The White House said on Tuesday that it will not follow District of Columbia guidance as it pertains to indoor mask wearing.

“The White House follows CDC guidance which recommends masking in areas of high or substantial transmission,” said White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz, according to Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller. DC has been classified by the CDC as being an area of “substantial” transmission.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Tuesday that her city’s indoor mask mandate will be rolled back on Nov. 22. However, masks will still be required to be worn indoors in schools, daycare centers and on public transportation.

“It does mean that we’re shifting the government’s response to providing you this risk-based information, and recommending layering strategies, as the best way to protect yourself and the community,” she said at a press conference.

