‘Whole Lot Of People In Iowa Are Going To Hell!’ Morning Joe Crew Torches GOP Who Trust Trump More Than ‘Minister Of Jesus’

Morning Joe stars lampooned Christian Republicans who support ex-President Donald Trump, and trust him more than their own ministers despite a list of deficiencies that include being declared a “rapist” by a judge.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll released this weekend showed that MAGA fans trust Trump more than they do anyone else in their lives, including close family members and clergy.

On Monday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and MJ regular Eugene Robinson singled out “deeply religious” Iowa Republicans for mockery on the basis that their support for Trump in the face of what the pair view as contraindications to their beliefs:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: We’ve been hearing, Gene, for so long that Iowa voters are deeply religious, (adopts mocking voice) oh they’re truly Christian Evangelicals. Oh, if you go to Iowa, then you love Jesus so much! MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Come on! JOE SCARBOROUGH: No, we’ve been hearing that… MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Well It is a little hypocritical! JOE SCARBOROUGH: …since Pat Robertson won in 1988… But we’ve been hearing “They’re so righteous! OH!”. Now what do we find out who they trust? A 4-time-indicted reality TV show host who a New York judge called a rapist, who bragged about sexually molesting women, saying that it’s the way it’s always been and maybe that’s a good thing. He doesn’t know whether it’s good or not. Twice as many of these voters. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Porn star! JOE SCARBOROUGH: Porn star payoff illegal. You know, I’m talking like 41 — “Porn star! Payoff! Illegal!” …but now twice as many of them basically say we trust that guy over a minister of Jesus Christ. EUGENE ROBINSON: Yeah. JOE SCARBOROUGH: End scene. Go, Gene! EUGENE ROBINSON: No, I mean, it’s just what those numbers suggest is that a whole lot of people in Iowa are going to Hell! Right? They are not going to be redeemed! JOE SCARBOROUGH: He’s joking, Iowa people! EUGENE ROBINSON: That is an incredible figure from that poll that people trust Trump over their clergy. And it does make you wonder, like what do you your how are you thinking of your Christianity? How are you thinking of your faith to get to that point?

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

