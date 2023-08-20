A shocking new poll finds supporters of former President Donald Trump are more likely to trust information coming from him than from their own friends and family.

In what is nothing short of a stunning representation of the former president’s bond with his backers, a CBS News poll out Sunday found that MAGA fans are more likely to believe something Trump tells them than they are something their own family tells them.

Here’s how the poll framed the question:

“These days, information is everywhere. We’re interested in how you describe where you feel you get information that is true. For each of these general sources, do you feel what they tell you generally is either; True, they are being accurate; Mistaken, but they are trying to be accurate; Lies, they are saying intentionally false things to mislead.”

Among those who voted for the former president in 2020, 71 percent believe what Trump tells them is true, while just 63 percent consider information from their own family to be true.

Suffice it to say, prosecutors Jack Smith (DOJ special counsel), Alvin Bragg (Manhattan District Attorney), and Fani Willis (Fulton County, GA District Attorney) have a somewhat differing view on Trump’s trustworthiness. All three have charged the former president on multiple criminal counts relating to false statements and records.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com