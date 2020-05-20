Whopping 49 Out of 50 Governors Poll Better Than Trump on Coronavirus — Guess Which One Doesn’t

Almost every state governor in the country is getting higher ratings than President Donald Trump for their responses to the coronavirus pandemic — and not a single one of them does worse than Trump.

The Washington Post flagged new data from SurveyMonkey that focuses on the approval numbers for how state governors have handled the health crisis. Evidently, Trump was outstripped by everyone on the list except for one person with whom he tied at 43 percent: Georgia governor Brian Kemp (R).

The combined results show Democratic governors with a 69 percent approval average for their coronavirus responses, while Republican governors average at 67 percent. Republican governors Larry Hogan (MD), Phil Scott (VT) and Charlie Baker (MA) are among the highest rated people on the poll, though the Post pointed out that all three of them distanced themselves from Trump throughout the pandemic.

The survey results corroborate a poll from late April which found that “President Trump’s approval rating is below that of every governor.” This appears to have been a source of irritation for Trump because he tried to take credit last week for the “sky high approval” governors have been seeing above his own.

Remember this, every Governor who has sky high approval on their handling of the Coronavirus, and I am happy for them all, could in no way have gotten those numbers, or had that success, without me and the Federal Governments help. From Ventilators to Testing, we made it happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

