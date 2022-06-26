Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: “We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom.” Um. pic.twitter.com/qNsWoxUmJU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 26, 2022

In a clip posted on Twitter from a rally for Arkansas Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House Press Secretary compared the win for pro-life handed down from the Supreme Court to the safety of school classrooms, sending social media into a frenzy with backlash.

Huckabee Sanders won the GOP primary in a landslide for Governor in Arkansas with the backing of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her early in the campaign.

As Huckabee Sanders celebrated the Supreme Court ruling of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case from 1973, she said, “We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home.”

The gubernatorial candidate continued, “because every stage of life has value. No one greater than the other.”

Huckabee Sanders’ comparison to the safety of the school classroom set Twitter ablaze, with many bringing up the proximity of the comment to the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Imagine saying this line with a straight face in the aftermath of the Uvalde mass shooting. https://t.co/uQfZXPuXvd — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) June 26, 2022

So @sarahhuckabee says as Governor she’ll “make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom or the workplace.” This confirms the @gop IS in favor of abortion, provided it’s done by AR-15.

pic.twitter.com/roeaLMr6Uw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 26, 2022

Over 200 mass shootings in America this year. More than 2 dozen school shootings. 19 dead kids in Uvalde. Guns are the leading cause of death of kids in America. https://t.co/11aSU10qxd — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 26, 2022

Wow, Uvalde metaphors she could’ve used, she chose to use this one https://t.co/7J0IjsJLS2 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) June 26, 2022

My daughter was murdered in her classroom. When @SarahHuckabee says “We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom” I take notice. Sarah, your bullshit is deadly to kids when they are born. pic.twitter.com/ubnJeNKTQa — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 26, 2022

Many others highlighted the irony within her words.

Who wants to tell her? https://t.co/BeY7dm1kQz — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 26, 2022

Look man I’ve written satire professionally for like 10 years and you simply cannot mine this level of satirical gold if you tried for a million years https://t.co/h9ujkGRiIy — Joe Zieja (@JoeZieja) June 26, 2022

Y’all have to stop her. https://t.co/5ueEa9hPTQ — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) June 26, 2022

My head is spinning at warp speed🤯 https://t.co/eGBQbjOUkb — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 26, 2022

This is the kind of hypocrisy that sways other people to become hypocrites. The irony of her statement is such a joke that it scares me. And I certainly hope that the citizens of Arkansas are not stupid enough to fall for her rhetoric. https://t.co/ftUg6mn2d1 — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) June 26, 2022

