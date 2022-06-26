‘Who’s Gonna Tell Her?’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Untimely Abortion Metaphor Ignites Social Media

By Natalie KorachJun 26th, 2022, 9:00 pm
 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

In a clip posted on Twitter from a rally for Arkansas Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House Press Secretary compared the win for pro-life handed down from the Supreme Court to the safety of school classrooms, sending social media into a frenzy with backlash.

Huckabee Sanders won the GOP primary in a landslide for Governor in Arkansas with the backing of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her early in the campaign.

As Huckabee Sanders celebrated the Supreme Court ruling of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case from 1973, she said, “We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home.”

The gubernatorial candidate continued, “because every stage of life has value. No one greater than the other.”

Huckabee Sanders’ comparison to the safety of the school classroom set Twitter ablaze, with many bringing up the proximity of the comment to the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Many others highlighted the irony within her words.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: