WIRED Journalist Suspended on Twitter After Reporting on Matt Walsh’s Account Being Hacked

Twitter has suspended an account of a journalist who wrote an article about Matt Walsh’s Twitter account being hacked.

Dell Cameron, a senior policy writer at WIRED, had his account permanently suspended after he shared an article where he interviewed the hacker who infiltrated Matt Walsh’s account.

Right after posting the article, Cameron’s account was suspended. In the explanation, the social media platform said the reason was the violation of Twitter rules.

It states specifically for “violating our rules against distribution of hacked material.”

Twitter’s explanation was shared by Steven Monacelli, an investigative reporter for The Texas Observer.

.@dellcam received this explanation for the suspension after he reported on the hack of Matt Walsh's Twitter account for @WIRED pic.twitter.com/y1Y9vARgNZ — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) April 19, 2023

Walsh’s Twitter was breached on Tuesday night by a hacker who goes by the alias “Doomed,” according to Cameron’s story on WIRED.

Walsh’s account appeared to be hacked when it’s feed started sharing out-of-character tweets.

The tweets were digs at his The Daily Wire colleague Ben Shapiro that said: “You Know What You Did, You Are A Closeted Homosexual And Hide Behind Being Jewish.”

Other tweets were jabs at Joe Rogan that called him a “pedophile” and accused British kickboxer Andrew Tate of kidnapping and raping girls in Romania

“I Can Confirm Andrew Tate Kidnapped And R*ped Those Girls,”

The hacker shared with Dell that he was able to get to Walsh’s account using a SIM-swapping technique. It involves the hacker tricking a cellular provider into switching the victim’s cell phone number to a SIM card he controls. “Doomed” claimed that an “insider” helped him with the hack.

The hacker was apparently able to reach Walsh’s Google and Microsoft accounts along with the commentator’s W2 tax form.

The hacker said that he had no bad intentions.

“The intent was to make funny tweets, as Matt Walsh likes to ‘trigger’ people,” said “Doomed.” “We caused no financial harm, threatened anyone, [nor] ruined anything.” It was merely, he says, “a few silly words on social media.”

