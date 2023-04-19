Daily Wire Cofounder Reveals Hackers Got 20 Years Of Matt Walsh’s Emails

Daily Wire coounder Jeremy Boreing revealed on Wednesday that the hack of Matt Walsh’s Twitter account the day before was just the tip of the iceberg of the digital assault on Walsh – one of the right’s most controversial figures.

Walsh proudly refers to himself as a “theocratic fascist” and made a name for himself online by focusing his ire at the trans and LGBTQ community, drag queens, and women who would dare use terms like “girl boss.” Walsh has made incendiary statements like calling the Pride Flag a “hate symbol” and saying he would “rather be dead” than have a trans child.

Boreing wrote on Twitter, “You may be aware that @MattWalshBlog had his @Twitter account hacked last night.”

“What you may not know is that the attack went well beyond Twitter,” Boreing added, noting, “The hackers have managed to gain access to, well, everything, including twenty years of Matt’s emails.”

“What scandalous information will the hackers find in Matt’s email? I do not know. I’m sure I said things in my twenties that I wouldn’t feel great having aired publicly. What will @realDailyWire’s response be to things 20-year-old Matt may have said? #LOL,” Boreing wrote in the next tweet on the lengthy thread.

Boreing continued his thread by ripping into tech companies that demonetize hate speech on their platforms and protesters at events held by Daily Wire hosts. He lamented Walsh being demonetized on YouTube, while Brett Cooper was banned from TikTok.

“At the exact moment @MattWalshBlog was being hacked by criminals, @michaeljknowles was being evacuated from @PittTweet because of a violent riot protesting his speech in which trans activists and sundry other leftists BURNED MICHAEL IN EFFIGY and tussled with police,” Boreing continued, in the lengthy screed alleging big tech bias.

