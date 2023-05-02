‘Wow!’ CNN This Morning Crew Guffaws At Apple Co-Founder’s Dragging of Elon Musk During Interview

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak drew guffaws from the off-camera crew with a thorough dragging of Elon Musk on CNN This Morning this morning.

Musk has become a polarizing figure since he first began to speculate about taking over Twitter, a polarization that has escalated during his tenure as self-styled Chief Twit following his purchase of the social media platform. But the entrepreneur is also known for several other ambitious tech projects, to say the least.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Wozniak was asked about Musk, and while he was generally complimentary, he went on a fairly brutal tirade about one piece of Musk tech that stunned the hosts and crew:

KAITLAN COLLINS: But can I ask one more before you go? Actually, because one thing we always talk about here is Elon Musk. Do you talk to Elon Musk ever? STEVE WOZNIAK: I’ve never actually met him and spoke with him. I admire some things that he’s done for the world, changing us towards electric cars. But, you know, his real motivations inside, is he really a purist of trying to clean the air and all that, gets shadowed by a lot of other things. And he basically got a lot of money from myself for car, I believed things he said! That a car would drive itself across the country by the end of 2016. Oh, I had to upgrade to that model. You know, $50,000 and then it wouldn’t do anything. I could tell it would never make it across the country, and he said “Here we have a new one with eight cameras, it’ll make across the country by the end of 2017.”. I actually believed those things, and it’s not even close to reality. And boy, if you want to study of of A.I. gone wrong and taking a lot of claims and trying to kill you every chance it can, get a Tesla! (off-camera guffaws) KAITLAN COLLINS: Wow! (more off-camera guffaws) POPPY HARLOW: Wow! Any thoughts on how he’s running Twitter? (awed off-camera whispering) STEVE WOZNIAK: Ah, well, it’s kind of bumbling. I can’t say good or bad. I’m not really there. And Twitter, you know, probably needs a lot of change and revamping in most people’s eyes. So we’ll see. I mean, Twitter is a social network and I pretty much avoid the social networks.

